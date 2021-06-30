Bianca Andreescu’s hopes of recapturing magic dashed at Wimbledon

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Tennis

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Bianca Andreescu’s hopes of recapturing magic dashed at Wimbledon

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Bianca Andreescu plays a return to Alize Cornet of France during the women's singles first round match on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on June 30, 2021.

Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press

Bianca Andreescu came into Wimbledon hoping to recapture some of the magic that propelled her to victory at the 2019 U.S. Open. But her performance in the first round on Wednesday showed she still has a long way to go.

Andreescu lost 2-6 1-6 to Alize Cornet of France, and while the fifth-seeded Canadian showed flashes of brilliance, her mistakes proved costly.

Cornet broke Andreescu twice in the first set and survived two break points to take a 6-2 lead. She kept up the momentum in the second set with a quick break in the first game, followed by another in the third.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian slipped a couple of times and appeared rattled at one point in the second set after losing her footing. But there was little she could do to stop the French onslaught and Cornet ended the match with a stunning lob that Andresscu could only watch.

Andreescu finished with more winners than Cornet – 17 to 11 – but she had nearly five times as many unforced errors, 34 to 7.

“At one point, she just, I don’t know, she switched gears and she was on another level, and I obviously kind of stayed at the level I started the match,” Andreescu said afterward. “I don’t know. I felt like I obviously could have raised my level a bit more but during the match, I felt like I couldn’t.”

This was the second meeting this month between Andreescu, 21, and Cornet, 31, who is ranked 58th in the world. The Frenchwoman beat Andreescu 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the second round at the Berlin Grass Court Championships on June 16.

The weather has been an ongoing issue since the tournament began on Monday, and officials said the first two days have seen the wettest conditions in 10 years. On Tuesday, Serena Williams had to retire from her match after she injured her right leg in a slip on centre court. Williams’s stumble came just after France’s Adrian Mannarino slid on the same court and was forced to abandon his match against Roger Federer.

Serena Williams says she will not play at Tokyo Olympics

After shaky start, Wimbledon carries on

Andreescu hasn’t played much at Wimbledon and Wednesday was only her second match in the main draw. But she also found the courts damp and she slid at least six times during the match. “The courts are super slippery,” she said. “I’ve only played here once before, but they weren’t like this at all. I spoke to a couple of other players and they said it’s not that normal. But this is something we can’t really control.”

With Wimbledon now behind her, Andreescu plans to focus on the Tokyo Olympics and the search for a new coach. Earlier this month, she split with her longtime trainer Sylvain Bruneau who helped her win the U.S. Open. On Wednesday, she said she missed having someone to talk to about her game and the structure a coach provides. “I was getting some advice here and there,” she said. “I’m definitely going to have a good talk with my team tonight to figure a lot of stuff out.”

Story continues below advertisement

Andreescu has spoken openly about her struggles since her breakout year in 2019, when she started the season ranked outside the top 150 and finished by beating Serena Williams in New York and climbing as high as No. 4. Since then, she’s been plagued by injuries and bad luck.

She missed most of the 2020 season because of a knee injury and the pandemic. She returned this year and promptly ran into problems with two positive COVID-19 tests – one for her coach and one for her – which forced her to miss a couple of major tournaments.

She made it to the final of the Miami Open in April against world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty but had to retire after twisting her ankle in the second set. Then came an abdomen tear at a tournament in Strasbourg, a first round exit at the French Open, the loss to Cornet in Berlin and a second-round exit at a Wimbledon tune up event in Eastbourne, England.

“I just have to kind of put the pieces together,” she said Wednesday. “It hasn’t really been like that the past couple of tournaments, but I’m going to get there, and I’m super excited for that.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies