Bouchard cruises to second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 6-1 rout

Open this photo in gallery In this Aug. 7, 2018, file photo, Canada's Eugenie Bouchard wipes her face during a match in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has cruised past countrymate Carol Zhao to the second round of qualifying at the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 6-1 rout on Tuesday.

Bouchard, of Westmount, Que., took 59 of the total points to Zhao’s 29 as she dominated the 54-minute match.

Zhao, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was broken six times by the former world No. 5.

Bouchard, who is currently ranked 123rd, also had three aces and three winners, while Zhao had none.

She will take on either Catherine McNally of the United States or Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia.

The 24-year-old Bouchard is coming off a loss in the quarter-finals of the Odlum Brown VanOpen last week.

This is Bouchard’s first appearance at the New York tournament since she reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the U.S. Tennis Association in February over the head injury she suffered from a fall at the 2015 US Open.

In men’s action, Canadian Peter Polansky advanced to the second round of qualifying with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sergio Gutierrez-Ferrol of Spain.

The 30-year-old of Thornhill, Ont., won 59 of the total points to Gutierrez-Ferrol’s 48 and came out on top of 82 per cent of points from his first serve.

Polansky, who is ranked 120th in the world, also broke the 29-year-old Spaniard twice in three opportunities.

Polansky is slated to face Santiago Giraldo of Columbia on Thursday.

He has made all three previous majors of the year as a lucky loser, making him the first player in the Open Era to receive entries by that method into three Grand Slams in a row during the same season.