Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard is out of the Firenze Ladies Open after she retired from her quarter-final match against Italy’s Sara Errani.

Bouchard took three medical timeouts during the match before retiring with Errani leading 6-3, 1-0.

The reason for Bouchard’s decision not to continue was not immediately clear, but the 29-year-old from Westmount, Que., has been beset by injuries over the last couple of years.

Bouchard returned from a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery at the Odlum Brown VanOpen last August before suffering an undisclosed injury in a doubles match a month later.

Her latest setback comes a week before the French Open.

Bouchard has appeared in five WTA tournaments this year, including coming out of qualifying and winning a first-round match at the WTA 1000 Madrid Open.