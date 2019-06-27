 Skip to main content

Tennis Brayden Schnur falls short of Wimbledon berth, dropping qualifying match

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Brayden Schnur falls short of Wimbledon berth, dropping qualifying match

london
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Brayden Schnur made 45 unforced errors, 35 more than Salvatore Caruso of Italy.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Brayden Schnur has fallen one win short of securing a spot in the main draw at Wimbledon.

The No. 8 qualifying seed from Pickering, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 to No. 18 seed Salvatore Caruso of Italy in the third and final round of qualifying on Thursday.

Schnur, ranked 114th in the world, fell well short against No. 125 Caruso. The Canadian made 45 unforced errors, 35 more than the Italian.

Story continues below advertisement

Caruso won 86 per cent first-serve points, well above Schnur’s 58 per-cent success rate.

Schnur still could get into the main draw as a lucky loser – one of the four highest-ranked losers in the final round of qualifying – if there are injuries to players in the main draw.

Four Canadians are in the main draw – Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.

The draw is Friday and play is set to begin Monday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter