Canada avoids world’s top players in opening round of Davis Cup

Canada has avoided a confrontation with any of the current top-eight singles players in the world in the opening round of the inaugural Davis Cup finals.

In the draw on Thursday, No. 13-ranked Canada was placed in Group F with the No. 6-ranked United States and No. 10 Italy for the Nov. 18-24 competition.

The format sees the top six teams placed in one of six pools before teams from Nos. 7-12 are drawn into groups, followed by squads from Nos. 13-18. The three teams in each group will play a round-robin in the opening round.

The winner of each group and the two best second-place teams advance to the quarter-finals.

Semi-finalists automatically qualify for the 2020 Davis Cup finals.

The top singles player in Canada’s group is No. 9 John Isner of the United States. Canada’s Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., follows at No. 14 and Italy’s Fabio Fognini is No. 15.

Canada booked a spot in the 2019 finals with a come-from-behind 3-2 win in Slovakia earlier this month. Canada played without Raonic, getting two singles wins from Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and one from Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal to secure its berth.

The format has changed from previous years when all ties were held in one of the competing teams’ countries.

Defending champion Croatia will meet Rafael Nadal’s Spain. Russia also was drawn into the same three-country group for the inaugural 18-team tournament that will be played in Madrid.

Thursday’s draw for the six groups also pits France – a finalist the past two years – against Japan and Serbia, which is likely to be without top-ranked Novak Djokovic, a critic of the tournament’s new format.

Nadal has already committed to the new tournament, but it remains unclear which other top players will participate. Djokovic said the competition would conflict with the ATP Cup, a newly created team competition. Roger Federer had also said he did not intend to play if Switzerland had qualified.

The ITF said players will compete for prize money that will rival what is offered in Grand Slams. The federation said it reached the 25-year deal with Kosmos to help increase revenue related to the Davis Cup, which used to be played at various sites over four weekends throughout the year.

“It’s innovation and it’s also keeping tradition,” ITF president David Haggerty said. “Where we are going with the Davis Cup is really just going to elevate it and make it better.”

The teams will play within their groups Monday-Thursday, with the knockout rounds Friday-Sunday. The matches will take place in three stadiums in morning and afternoon sessions. Each session will include two singles matches and a doubles match between two countries.

The seeded teams entering the draw were France, Croatia, Argentina, Belgium, Britain and the United States.

Twelve teams made it to the finals through the qualifying round earlier this month. Last year’s Davis Cup semi-finalists – Croatia, France, Spain and the United States – were already given spots in the finals. Britain and Argentina were given wild-card berths.