 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Canada heading to Serbia in April for next Fed Cup tie

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada captain Heidi el Tabakh applauds during a match between Switzerland's Jil Teichmann and Canada's Leylah Fernandez at the Fed Cup qualifier in Biel, Switzerland, on Feb. 7, 2020.

Peter Klaunzer/The Associated Press

Canada will hit the road to face Serbia in the Fed Cup playoffs in April.

The draw, held Tuesday, puts Canada on the road for a fourth straight tie April 17-18.

Missing injured star Bianca Andreescu, Canada lost 3-1 to Switzerland in a Fed Cup qualifier last weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The winner of the Canada-Serbia tie will play in the Fed Cup qualifiers in 2021, while the losing nation will be relegated to their respective regional Group I.

Winners of the Fed Cup qualifiers advance to the Finals.

Canada is 1-1 lifetime against Serbia.

Serbia’s top singles player is No. 82 Nina Stojanovic.

Serbia advanced to the playoffs by beating Georgia, Turkey and Croatia at the Europe/Africa Zone Group 1 event last weekend.

Choice of surface and team rosters will be announced at a later date.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies