Canada’s Bianca Andreescu lost 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 to sixth-seeded Coco Gauff in the second round of the San Diego Open on Thursday.

Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., saved 9-of-14 break points while breaking on four of eight opportunities of her own in the two-hour 30-minute match.

After taking the second set to force a decisive third, the 22-year-old Andreescu kept her momentum going by taking a 3-1 lead.

However, Gauff launched a comeback of her own, taking the next five games en route to victory and a quarterfinal matchup against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The match will be a reprise of this year’s French Open final, won in straight sets by Swiatek, who also defeated Gauff in the 2021 Italian Open.

In women’s doubles quarterfinal action, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Giuliana Olmos earned a 7-5, 4-6, 10-7 win over Lucie Hradecka and Hao-Ching Chan.

The duo will next face either Storm Sanders and Luisa Stefani or Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez in the semifinals.