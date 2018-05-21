Canada’s Auger-Aliassime advances in French Open qualifiers; Peliwo out

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime defeated South Africa’s Lloyd Harris 6-4, 6-3 on Monday in the first round of the men’s qualifying tournament of the French Open.
The 17-year-old Auger-Aliassime fired six aces to Harris’s two.
He will face Spain’s Jaume Munar on Wednesday in the next round of the qualifying tournament.
Also, Vancouver’s Filip Peliwo lost to France’s Constant Lestienne 7-5, 6-2.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is already in the Grand Slam’s main draw, while Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew on Sunday.
Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., takes on Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos on Tuesday as the first round of the men’s qualifying tournament continues.
Three Canadians will be in the women’s qualifying tournament when it begins on Tuesday.
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., faces Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda will play Italy’s Martina Trevisan and Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill meets Italy’s Francesca Schiavone.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.