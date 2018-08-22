Canada’s Auger-Aliassime advances in qualifiers at US Open with win over Griekspoor

Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the second round of qualifying at the US Open after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old from Montreal, who is the world No. 116, won 73 of the total points to Griekspoor’s 63.
Auger-Aliassime, the 2016 junior US winner, had nine aces and five double faults, while winning 69 per cent of points from his first serve.
He also broke Griekspoor four times.
Auger-Aliassime is slated to face 235th-ranked Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. on Thursday.
In other men’s action, Filip Peliwo of Vancouver lost to Marcel Granollers of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-2.
On the women’s side, Francoise Abanda of Montreal dropped the first set to world No. 212 Jessika Ponchet, before surging back to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
The 21-year-old, who is ranked 210th, will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second round of qualifiers on Thursday.
