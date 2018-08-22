 Skip to main content

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime advances in qualifiers at US Open with win over Griekspoor

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime advances in qualifiers at US Open with win over Griekspoor

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the second round of qualifying at the US Open after a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old from Montreal, who is the world No. 116, won 73 of the total points to Griekspoor’s 63.

Auger-Aliassime, the 2016 junior US winner, had nine aces and five double faults, while winning 69 per cent of points from his first serve.

Story continues below advertisement

He also broke Griekspoor four times.

Auger-Aliassime is slated to face 235th-ranked Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. on Thursday.

In other men’s action, Filip Peliwo of Vancouver lost to Marcel Granollers of Spain 7-6 (4), 6-2.

On the women’s side, Francoise Abanda of Montreal dropped the first set to world No. 212 Jessika Ponchet, before surging back to win 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The 21-year-old, who is ranked 210th, will take on Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second round of qualifiers on Thursday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter