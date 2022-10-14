Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime booked his ticket to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Brandon Nakashima at the Firenze Open on Friday.

The Montreal native fired seven aces, nailed 23 winners and won 90 per cent of his first-serve points in the one-hour 29-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime, 22, also saved two of three break points, while breaking on three of his five opportunities.

The top seed in the tournament will next face third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals on Saturday.

After receiving a bye into the second round, Auger-Aliassime moved past Oscar Otte in three sets on Thursday before taking on Nakashima.

It is the fifth time the world No. 13 Auger-Aliassime has reached a semifinal in a tour-level tournament this season.