Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime secured his spot in the semi-finals at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament Friday with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (1) victory over Alexander Shevchenko.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 19th in the world, needed two hours and 36 minutes to down the Russian qualifier.

The Canadian fired 16 aces in the match.

Auger-Aliassime, the defending champion in Basel, will face Holger Rune, the tournament’s top seed and sixth-ranked player in the world, in Saturday’s semi-final.

It’s a rematch of last year’s final, which Auger-Aliassime won 6-3, 7-5.

Fourth-seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland faces France’s Ugo Humbert in the other semi-final