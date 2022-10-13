Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the quarterfinals at the Firenze Open after topping Germany’s Oscar Otte 6-4, 6(2)-7, 6-2 in the round of 16.

The 22-year-old Montrealer hit 13 aces and 42 winners across the two-hour 29-minute match.

Auger-Aliassime saved four of six break points while Otte, ranked 55th in the world, saved five of 10.

The Canadian comes into the hardcourt tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face eighth-seeded American Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals.

Ranked 13th in the world, Auger-Aliassime beat Novak Djokovic to help Team World beat Team Europe in the Laver Cup last month.

The other quarterfinal matchups will see hometown favourite Lorenzo Musetti face American Mackenzie McDonald, the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan take on American J.J. Wolf, and Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer go up against Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena.

— With files from The Associated Press