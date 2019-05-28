 Skip to main content

Tennis Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances at French Open

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances at French Open

Paris, Île-de-France, France
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Bianca Andreescu plays a return to Czech's Marie Bouzkova during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open.

The No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., edged lucky loser Maria Bouzcova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness on Monday.

Each player had won one set when the match was suspended Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Andreescu, 18, was playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in late March. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was scheduled to play her first-round match later Monday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter