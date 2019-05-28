Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances at French Open

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Bianca Andreescu plays a return to Czech's Marie Bouzkova during their women's singles first round match on day two of The Roland Garros 2019 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 27, 2019. PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the second round of the French Open.

The No. 22 seed from Mississauga, Ont., edged lucky loser Maria Bouzcova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a match completed Tuesday after being suspended because of darkness on Monday.

Each player had won one set when the match was suspended Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Andreescu, 18, was playing for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in late March. That injury came after her breakthrough win at the prestigious Indian Wells tournament.

Andreescu will face American Sofia Kenin in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., was scheduled to play her first-round match later Monday.