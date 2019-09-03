 Skip to main content

date 2019-09-03

Tennis Canada's Bianca Andreescu reaches U.S. Open quarterfinals a month after a Rogers Cup victory

Canada's Bianca Andreescu reaches U.S. Open quarterfinals a month after a Rogers Cup victory

New York

The Canadian Press

New York
The Canadian Press
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, plays against Taylor Townsend, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York.

Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has reached the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open.

Andreescu toppled American Taylor Townsend in fourth-round play on Monday 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was playing under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time in her young career.

“It wasn’t easy. I don’t normally play people like this. But I made sure to work on my passing shots during practice. And I think it worked in the first and third set,” Andreescu said in an on-court interview after the match. “She picked it up in the second set, which was expected. But I kept my cool in the end.”

The Canadian came out on fire and won the first set with ease, but the American found another gear in the second and was ahead 3-0 after holding serve.

Andreescu didn’t help her cause with six double faults and 18 unforced errors up until that point. She made adjustments and battled back to tie it 3-3 before eventually dropping the set when she doubled faulted again on match point.

Andreescu broke Townsend to open the third set, and then went up 2-0 while holding serve despite being given a code violation warning after she hit the ball into the crowd on another double fault.

Townsend was broken again on her next serve as Andreescu stayed poised and took the match in one hour, 55 minutes.

Andreescu, who is coming off a win at the Rogers Cup in Toronto last month, is the 15th seed at the tournament while Townsend came into the Grand Slam ranked Number 116.

Andreescu will face Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows. Mertens earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory over American wild card Kristie Ahn in fourth-round play.

