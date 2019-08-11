 Skip to main content

Tennis Canada’s Bianca Andreescu wins Rogers Cup after Serena Williams withdraws due to injury

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu wins Rogers Cup after Serena Williams withdraws due to injury

John Chidley-Hill
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world this season. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The title may have come in a disappointing fashion, but Bianca Andreescu says being the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years is a “dream come true.”

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., was up 3-1 in the first set of the tournament’s final when American opponent Serena Williams called for a medical timeout. Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.

“I’m speechless right now. I’m the first Canadian who got to the finals and has won this tournament since 1969,” Andreescu told the Aviva Centre crowd on Sunday afternoon after being presented with the Rogers Cup trophy in an on-court ceremony. “This been a dream come true, really.

Story continues below advertisement

“This week has not been easy. I’ve had many many tough matches.”

Faye Urban of Windsor, Ont., beat Vancouver’s Vicki Berner in the 1969 final, when the tournament was still played on clay courts and called the Canadian Open.

The 19-year-old Andreescu has now won 17 consecutive matches, not counting when she has had to retire from matches due to injury herself.

Andreescu has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world this season. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday. Her previous high was 22nd.

She and golfer Brooke Henderson are early front runners for the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year and the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award, The Canadian Press’s female athlete of the year honour.

Henderson has won two LPGA events this season and has set the all-time Canadian record for wins by a professional golfer.

The Rogers Cup was Andreescu’s first tournament after a right-shoulder injury sidelined her since the French Open in May.

Story continues below advertisement

“What I’ve been through the past two months has not been easy,” said Andreescu when addressing fans. “I kept telling myself ‘never give up.’ I’m trying to look at my injury not as a setback but more of a challenge. I tried to embrace it as much as I can.”

Andreescu had been on the court more than any other player at this year’s Rogers Cup at 10 hours 54 minutes heading into Sunday’s final. The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes before Williams withdrew.

After the chair umpire announced Williams’s retirement the former world No. 1 started to cry on her bench. Andreescu went over to comfort her, hugging her and telling Williams how much she admires the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

“I’m not a crier, but, thank you guys,” said Williams as she choked back tears after accepting the second-place cheque. “I’m sorry I couldn’t do it today. I tried but I just couldn’t do it.

“But thanks to Jehovah for letting me even come out here today. Bianca, you’re a great sportswoman.”

Williams’s retirement was the last in a strung of high-profile injuries at this year’s Rogers Cup. Fourth-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from her quarter-final matchup with Marie Bouzkova.

Story continues below advertisement

On the men’s side, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., retired after two sets against Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in a much-anticipated all-Canadian matchup. Sixteenth-seeded Gael Monfils then withdrew before his semi-final against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter