Tennis Canada’s Brayden Schnur advances to final round of Wimbledon qualifying

London
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Brayden Schnur is one win away from reaching the first Grand Slam main draw of his career.

The No. 8 qualifying seed from Pickering, Ont., beat Toronto’s Steven Diez 6-3, 6-4 in an all-Canadian second-round Wimbledon qualifying match on Wednesday.

Players need to win three qualifying matches to be guaranteed a spot in the main draw.

Schnur, 23, won 84 per cent of his first-serve points, well ahead of Diez’s 67 per-cent clip.

The Canadian will play the winner of a match between John-Patrick Smith of Australia and No. 18 qualifying seed Salvatore Caruso of Italy in the final round of qualifying.

Schnur, ranked 114th in the world, reached his first ATP Tour final earlier this year when he finished as runner-up at the New York Open.

Four Canadian men are in the main draw at Wimbledon – No. 15 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., No. 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal, No. 29 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and unseeded Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver.

The draw takes place Friday and play begins Monday.

