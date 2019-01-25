 Skip to main content

Tennis Canada’s Brayden Schnur upsets Jason Jung to advance to Challenger semi-finals

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada’s Brayden Schnur upsets Jason Jung to advance to Challenger semi-finals

Dan Greenspan
Newport Beach, Calif.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Brayden Schnur of Canada hits a shot against Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. (not shown) in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre.

Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canada’s Brayden Schnur is off to the semi-finals at the Oracle Challenger.

The No. 16-seeded Schnur, of Pickering, Ont., upset No. 6 Jason Jung of Taiwan 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

Schnur, 23, is ranked 196th in the world, while Jung is 120th. Schnur beat the 81st-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the United States, the No. 3 seed, on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

It marks Schnur’s third consecutive semi-final appearance at an ATP Tour Challenger event.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga squared off with Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in an all-Canadian women’s quarter-final later on Friday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter