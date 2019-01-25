Canada’s Brayden Schnur upsets Jason Jung to advance to Challenger semi-finals

Open this photo in gallery Brayden Schnur of Canada hits a shot against Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. (not shown) in the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Canada’s Brayden Schnur is off to the semi-finals at the Oracle Challenger.

The No. 16-seeded Schnur, of Pickering, Ont., upset No. 6 Jason Jung of Taiwan 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

Schnur, 23, is ranked 196th in the world, while Jung is 120th. Schnur beat the 81st-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the United States, the No. 3 seed, on Thursday.

It marks Schnur’s third consecutive semi-final appearance at an ATP Tour Challenger event.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga squared off with Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in an all-Canadian women’s quarter-final later on Friday.