Canada’s Brayden Schnur upsets Jason Jung to advance to Challenger semi-finals

Canada’s Brayden Schnur is off to the semi-finals at the Oracle Challenger.
The No. 16-seeded Schnur, of Pickering, Ont., upset No. 6 Jason Jung of Taiwan 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.
Schnur, 23, is ranked 196th in the world, while Jung is 120th. Schnur beat the 81st-ranked Mackenzie McDonald of the United States, the No. 3 seed, on Thursday.
It marks Schnur’s third consecutive semi-final appearance at an ATP Tour Challenger event.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga squared off with Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., in an all-Canadian women’s quarter-final later on Friday.
