Carol Zhao lost 6-3, 6-3 to Spain’s Critstina Bucsa in qualifying at the National Bank Open on Saturday.

Zhao won 58.7 per cent of her first serve points compared to 69.4 per cent from Bucsa.

The 28-year-old Zhao from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 245th in the world. Last month, she advanced through qualifying at Wimbledon to play in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Marina Stakusic, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., lost in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 to American Alycia Parks.

Hometown favourite Eugenie Bouchard is scheduled to play later in the day.

Katherine Sebov, Mia Kupres and Bianca Fernandez round out the Canadians in action on Saturday.