Open this photo in gallery: Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe will face he winner between Taylor Townsend and Beatriz Haddad Maia and Cristina Bucsa and Alexandra Panova in the Australian Open doubles quarterfinals.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe moved on to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Australian Open on Sunday.

The duo defeated China’s Xinyu Jiang and Hanyu Guo 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in third-round action.

Dabrowski and Routliffe led the way with four aces, while holding their opponents to none.

The fourth seeds also had 24 winners in comparison to their counterparts’ seven.

Dabrowski and Routliffe will next face the winner between Taylor Townsend and Beatriz Haddad Maia and Cristina Bucsa and Alexandra Panova.

Dabrowski is also scheduled to compete in the second round of mixed doubles alongside American Nathaniel Lammons against Jamie Murray and Yana Sizikova Monday afternoon local time.