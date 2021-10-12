 Skip to main content
Tennis

Canada’s defending champ Bianca Andreescu, and Denis Shapovalov eliminated at Indian Wells

Indian Wells, Calif.
The Canadian Press
Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and Denis Shapovalov have both been eliminated at Indian Wells.

Annet Kontaveit of Estonia won the last five games Monday to beat Andreescu, the tournament defending champion, 7-6, 6-3 to reach the round of 16.

The loss was the first in nine matches at Indian Wells for Andreescu, a 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont.

She faced a stiff opponent in Kontaveit, who has won 15 of her last 16 matches and captured two titles.

Shapovalov (No. 9) lost 7-5, 6-2 in the third round to Aslan Karatsev (19th) of Russia.

Canadian Leylah Fernandez advanced to the round of 16 with a victory a night earlier.

