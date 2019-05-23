 Skip to main content

Tennis Canada’s Denis Shapovalov eliminated in Lyon Open quarterfinals

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov eliminated in Lyon Open quarterfinals

Lyon, France
The Canadian Press
Comments

An inconsistent European clay-court stretch before the French Open ended in losing fashion for Canada’s Denis Shapovalov on Thursday.

The No. 3 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) to French veteran Benoit Paire in a quarterfinal at the Lyon Open.

Shapovalov, ranked 23rd in the world, converted on just one of five break-point opportunities against Paire. The Canadian also was well behind on first-serve points won, converting on 65 per cent of his opportunities as compared to 80 per cent for world No. 51 Paire.

Story continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old Shapovalov is 2-5 on clay courts since advancing to the semifinals at the Miami Open, a hard-court ATP Masters 1000 event.

The French Open, the only Grand Slam played on clay, starts Sunday.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 4 seed, was scheduled to face American Steve Johnson in a Lyon Open quarterfinal later on Thursday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter