 Skip to main content

Tennis Denis Shapovalov loses to Juan Martin del Potro in first round at Queen’s Club

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Denis Shapovalov loses to Juan Martin del Potro in first round at Queen’s Club

London
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro during their men's singles first-round match at the ATP Fever-Tree Championships tennis tournament at Queen's Club in west London on June 19, 2019.

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov’s struggles continued with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in first-round action on Wednesday at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament.

The 20-year-old Canadian, ranked 25th in the world, is now 2-8 since March.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., didn’t have one break-point opportunity against world No. 12 del Potro.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2009 U.S. Open champ will face Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event, a tune-up tourney for Wimbledon.

No. 5 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to meet Italy’s Marco Cecchinato and No. 8 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was to face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria later Wednesday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter