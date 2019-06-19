Denis Shapovalov loses to Juan Martin del Potro in first round at Queen’s Club

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro during their men's singles first-round match at the ATP Fever-Tree Championships tennis tournament at Queen's Club in west London on June 19, 2019. GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov’s struggles continued with a 7-5, 6-4 loss to No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in first-round action on Wednesday at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament.

The 20-year-old Canadian, ranked 25th in the world, is now 2-8 since March.

Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., didn’t have one break-point opportunity against world No. 12 del Potro.

Story continues below advertisement

The 2009 U.S. Open champ will face Spain’s Feliciano Lopez in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event, a tune-up tourney for Wimbledon.

No. 5 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to meet Italy’s Marco Cecchinato and No. 8 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was to face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria later Wednesday.