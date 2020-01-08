 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard beats France’s Garcia to reach quarter-finals

AUCKLAND, New Zealand
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard celebrates winning her second round singles match against France's Caroline Garcia at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 8, 2020.

Chris Symes/The Associated Press

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard has reached the quarter finals at the season-opening ASB Classic for the second year in a row.

Bouchard, ranked 262nd in the world after a 2019 season in which she tumbled down the rankings, downed No. 8 seed Caroline Garcia of France 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., needed an hour 28 minutes to get by the world No. 46.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had no expectations (before the tournament),” said Bouchard, who reached her career-high No. 5 ranking in 2014.

“I kind of want to continue having no expectations result-wise. I have expectations on myself, my actions and what I try to do on the court. But my ranking’s dropped and I try to see it as I’m rebuilding and in a way have no pressure. I just want to leave it all out there and go for it.

Bouchard, who lost 12 straight first-round matches at one point last year, will face No. 3 seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States in the quarter-finals.

Along with reaching the singles quarter-finals in Auckland last year, Bouchard also captured the ASB Classic doubles title with American Sofia Kenin.

“It’s special. Auckland has always been good to me,” said Bouchard, who got a wild-card entry into this year’s tournament. “I’m happy to be here. Just grateful I have another day alive, another match to play.”

Bouchard converted on three of 11 breakpoint opportunities against Garcia and saved four of five break points while serving.

The Canadian won 72.5 per cent of her points on first serve, giving her the edge on Garcia (61.7 per cent).

Story continues below advertisement

Bouchard opened the season Monday with 7-5, 7-5 win over Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens in the first round.

It was Bouchard’s first victory above a 125K event (the lowest level on the WTA Tour) since last February in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki prolonged their one-time-only doubles partnership Wednesday when they advanced to the semi-finals.

Playing together for the first time in their careers, Williams and Wozniacki beat top-seeded Johanna Larsson and Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-1.

The pair will not play together at the Australian Open, which will be Wozniacki’s final Grand Slam tournament before retirement. So the Auckland tournament offers the only chance for fans to savour the sight of two former No. 1 players playing as a partnership.

The match against Larsson and Dolehide, both accomplished doubles players, was the toughest test of their partnership. Larsson has 13 doubles titles and Dolehide has been a U.S. Open doubles semifinalist.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams was a driving force in their win Wednesday, dominating the court, though she paid tribute to Wozniacki who “never missed.”

“We’re just having a great time,” Wozniacki said. “Even if I miss a couple and I’m mad at myself, Serena is always so positive. She’s like, ‘You’re doing great. You’re doing amazing,’ so it makes you feel good out there.

“We’re just going to go out there every match, just play, have fun and see what happens and the good thing is with doubles is we’ve had two matches and we’re in the semi-finals.”

Wozniacki will play Lauren Davis in the second round of singles on Thursday while Williams will play Christina McHale.

No. 15 Petra Martic, seeded second, lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Alize Cornet, who finished 2019 outside the top 50 for the first time in eight years. Cornet sealed the match with three consecutive aces.

“It just happened to be the best time to do my first aces of the match and three in a row, come on!” Cornet said. “I don’t even know how that happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

With files from The Associated Press

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies