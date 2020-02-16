 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Gael Monfils in Rotterdam final

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The 21st-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, seen here on Jan. 21, 2020, fell to 0-4 in career ATP Tour final appearances.

Dita Alangkara/The Associated Press

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to Gael Monfils of France in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Sunday.

Monfils, the world No. 9, won the ATP Tour 500 indoor hard court event for the second straight year.

With Monfils serving for the match at 5-2, the 19-year-old from Montreal held off four match points before finally getting the service break.

Story continues below advertisement

Auger-Aliassime then held serve but couldn’t break the veteran a second time.

The Canadian had a 20-15 edge in winners but had 32 unforced errors to just 14 for Monfils, who completed the win in one hour 26 minutes.

The 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime fell to 0-4 in career ATP Tour final appearances.

Earlier, Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France posted a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-7 win over Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the men’s doubles final.

It was the second straight week that Monfils had defeated a Canadian in a final. He beat Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil last weekend to win the Open Sud de France.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies