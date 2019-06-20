 Skip to main content

Tennis Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime knocks off Dimitrov in Queen’s Club opener

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime knocks off Dimitrov in Queen’s Club opener

London
The Canadian Press
Comments

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime continued his strong start to the grass-court season with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the first round of the Queen’s Club tournament on Thursday.

The No. 8 seed from Montreal had 15 aces (Dimitrov had six) and won 85 per cent of his points on first serve.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, is coming off a run to the final at the Stuttgart Open, the first grass-court tournament of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

The win over world No. 45 Dimitrov looks good on the Canadian’s resume. Dimitrov reached a career-high of No. 3 in November 2017.

Because of rain earlier in the week, Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to be back on the court later Thursday for a second-round match against Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

No. 6 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., also was slated for a second-round match later Thursday against qualifier Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter