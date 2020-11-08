 Skip to main content

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime teams with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz to win men’s doubles at Paris Masters

PARIS
The Canadian Press
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in action during the doubles semi-final on day 6 of the Rolex Paris Masters, Nov. 7, 2020 in Paris, France.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz defeated Brazil’s Bruno Soares and Croatia’s Mate Pavic 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7), 10-2 on Sunday to win the men’s doubles title at the Paris Masters.

The unseeded duo defeated four seeded teams en route to their first title together.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, and Hurkacz saved five match points before completing the victory over their second-seeded opponents.

Auger-Aliassime and Hurkacz reached the quarterfinals at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament last February in their team debut.

