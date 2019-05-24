Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime upsets top seed to advance to Lyon Open final

Open this photo in gallery Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is going in Saturday’s final against unseeded Benoit Paire of France. Gregorio Borgia/The Associated Press

Canadian teen Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the final of the Lyon Open.

The No. 4 seed from Montreal edged top-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 2-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in semi-final action on Friday at the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event.

The win sends the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime into Saturday’s final against unseeded Benoit Paire of France.

Now ranked 28th in the world, Auger-Aliassime will ride some momentum into next week’s French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season.

Lyon will mark his second final on clay this year. He lost in the Rio Open final against Laslo Djere of Serbia in February.

Friday’s win was Auger-Aliassime’s second against the 18th-ranked Basilashvili this year.

Auger-Aliassime won 83 per cent of points on first serve, 13 per cent higher than his opponent’s clip.

The Canadian also saved seven of nine break points for Basilashvili.

The win will push Auger-Aliassime to 22nd in the world rankings next week

No Canadian has won an ATP Tour title since Milos Raonic captured the Brisbane, Australia tournament in January 2016.