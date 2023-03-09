Canada’s Leylah Fernandez and American Taylor Townsend advanced Thursday to the second round of women’s doubles at the Indian Wells tournament.

The duo defeated Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Fernandez and Townsend hit a combined four aces to four double faults and won 78.6 per cent of first-serve points.

They also broke on 2-of-9 opportunities compared to their opponents, who went 1-of-6.

In women’s singles action, Canada’s Rebecca Marino fell 6-2, 6-2 to Czechia’s Marketa Vondrousova in opening-round play.

The Vancouver native hit two aces but had six double faults while only winning 60.6 per cent of first-serve points.

In addition, Marino did not have a single break point opportunity in the one-hour, 10-minute match.

Vondrousova, meanwhile, fired four aces to four double faults and won 86.2 per cent of first-serve points. She also converted on four of her eight breakpoint chances.

Later Thursday, Canadian stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov were to open their quest in men’s doubles against American Ben Shelton and Denmark’s Holger Rune.