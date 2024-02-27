Skip to main content
San diego
The Canadian Press

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez retired from her first-round match at the San Diego Open due to injury on Tuesday against Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

Fernandez, the eighth seed at the tournament, had won the opening set before the match concluded in the second, with the score being 7-6 (7), 0-4.

Maria will next face Australia’s Daria Saville in the second round.

Fernandez had one ace and won 51.4 per cent of her first-serve points. The Laval, Que., native also broke on two of her six chances.

Marina Stakusic is the only other Canadian at the event.

She advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 win on Monday against Russia’s Marina Melnikova.

