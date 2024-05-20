Canada’s Gabriel Diallo advances to second round in French Open qualifying

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Gabriel Diallo during the Davis Cup tennis qualifiers in Montreal, on Feb. 3.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Canada’s Gabriel Diallo advanced to the second round of French Open qualifying by defeating Genaro Alberto Olivieri of Argentina 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in men’s singles action Monday.

Ranked 166th in the world, Diallo hit five aces, won 65 per cent of his points on second serve and converted 6-of-11 breakpoint chances en route to winning the match in two hours 32 minutes.

The 22-year-old from Montreal is scheduled to meet Marco Trungelliti of Argentina on Wednesday in the second round.

He’s attempting to qualify for the main draw at Roland-Garros for the first time in his career.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., is set to play Quentin Halys of France in first-round qualifying Tuesday.

On the women’s side, Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., meets Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain and Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino takes on Martina Capurro Taborda of Argentina. Both matches are set for Tuesday.

The French Open runs until June 9.