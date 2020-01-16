 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez advances in Australian Open qualifiers

Melbourne, Australia
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez toppled Romania’s Patricia Maria Tig 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday in a first-round qualifier at the Australian Open that originally began a day earlier.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., was leading Tig 6-2, 4-1 when play was suspended on Wednesday because of rain.

Meanwhile, Canadian Peter Polansky made a quick exit in qualifying on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Polansky, from Thornhill, Ont., was ousted by France’s Alexandre Muller in a first-round qualifier 6-1, 6-2.

Muller only needed 54 minutes to win the match that was also orginally scheduled for Wednesday but washed out.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., is set to face Maddison Inglis of Australia later Thursday in a second-round qualifying match.

Players need to win three qualifying matches to guarantee a spot in the main draw.

No Canadian women have spots in the main draw after reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., dropped out because of a knee injury.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil have spots in the men’s main draw.

Canadians Steven Diez, from Toronto, and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., won their first-round qualifying matches on Wednesday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies