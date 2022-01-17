Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez has once again come up short at the Australian Open.

Fernandez lost to Australian wild card entry Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament.

It’s the third straight year that the 19-year-old Fernandez, who was runner-up to Emma Raducanu at last year’s U.S Open, has lost in the first round at Melbourne Park.

Ranked No. 24 in the world, Fernandez had 30 unforced errors and only eight winners, and was broken three times.

The Laval, Que., native saved two match points before Ingis, who is ranked 133rd, served out 6-4, 6-2 on 1573 Arena.

For Inglis, it was a first win in a Grand Slam main draw. She lost in the first round at last year’s Australian Open to then defending champion Sofia Kenin.

Also Tuesday, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime faced Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori and Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino met Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.