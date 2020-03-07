 Skip to main content

Tennis

Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez ousted by Elina Svitolina in quarter-finals at Monterrey Open

Monterrey, Mexico
The Canadian Press
Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez in action during her semifinal match against Mexico's Renata Zarazua on Feb. 28, 2020.

HENRY ROMERO/Reuters

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez’s bid to play into the weekend at a second straight WTA tournament ended Friday with a 6-4, 7-5 quarterfinal loss to No. 1-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Monterrey Open.

Fernandez, a 17-year-old from Laval, Que., fended off six of the eight break points she faced but couldn’t break Svitolina’s serve.

Svitolina, the world No. 7 and 2017 Rogers Cup winner in Toronto, broke Fernandez at 5-5 in the second set before holding for the match.

Fernandez was coming off her first appearance in a WTA tournament final a week ago, losing in three sets to Heather Watson at the Mexican Open.

Fernandez, ranked No. 126 to start the week, upset No. 37 Sloane Stephens of the United States in three sets in the round of 16 at Monterrey to advance to Friday’s match against Svitolina.

