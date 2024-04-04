Canada’s Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Charleston Open tennis tournament following a 6-4, 6-4 loss to American Sloane Stephens on Thursday.

Fernandez struggled on serve, hitting into six double faults and facing nine break points, saving six.

The Canadian broke Stephens just once on two opportunities.

The 21-year-old Fernandez of Laval, Que., had a bye in the first round as the 14th seed at the WTA 500 event.

Fernandez, whose singles record this season dropped to 7-8, has lost five of her last six matches.

Stephens will face fellow American Danielle Collins, who advanced to the third round with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 upset of second seed Ons Jabeur.