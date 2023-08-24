Canada’s Leylah Fernandez fell 6-3, 6-2 to Germany’s Tatjana Maria in the quarterfinals of the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 event on Thursday.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., was held without an ace and had two double faults in the one-hour 23-minute match.

She also won just 51.3 per cent of first-serve points and broke on two of her four chances.

Maria, meanwhile, won 76.9 per cent of first-serve points and broke on five of her seven opportunities.

The German also had two aces to one double fault.

Fernandez will next be in action against Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Monday.