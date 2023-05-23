Canada’s Leylah Fernandez advanced to the second round of the Morocco Open tennis tournament with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Spain’s Angela Fita Boluda on Tuesday.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., won 76.3 per cent of service points, compared to 64.9 per cent for Fita Boluda.

The Canadian also converted four of her eight breakpoint chances, though she gave two of those back as she was only able to defend one of the three break points she faced.

Fernandez will next face American Peyton Stearns in the round of 16 of the clay-court event.

The Morocco Open is a tune-up tournament for the French Open. Main draw play at the second tennis Grand Slam of the season begins Sunday.