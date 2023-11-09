Canada’s Marina Stakusic and Leylah Fernandez have been tabbed for singles play in Thursday’s tie against Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Both earned singles victories in a 3-0 sweep of host Spain in the Group C round-robin opener a day earlier.

Stakusic was tabbed to play Magdalena Frech while Fernandez was to meet Magda Linette.

In doubles, Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski were to face Weronika Falkowska and Katarzyna Kawa. The doubles lineup could be changed after the completion of the second singles match.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is not on the Poland roster. Canada is missing 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who has been nursing a back injury.

Poland and Spain will meet in the Group C round-robin finale on Friday. The four group winners will advance to the semifinals. The final is set for Sunday.