Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Mexico’s Maria Fernanda Navarro Oliva in the first round of the Puerto Vallarta Open on Tuesday.

Marino hit eight aces and won 73.5 per cent of her first service points en route to winning the match in 90 minutes.

The 33-year-old also saved two of three breakpoint opportunities while converting on four of five.

Marino will play the winner of a match between France’s Leolia Jeanjean and No. 2 seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium set for later Tuesday in the second round of the WTA 125 event.

Ranked 146th in the world, Marino improved to 14-3 in singles play this year.

She is coming off winning the ITF W100 event in Irapuato, Mexico, on Feb. 11.