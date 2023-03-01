Canada’s Rebecca Marino suffered a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 loss to China’s Zhu Lin in second-round action at the Monterrey Open on Wednesday.

The Vancouver native had 11 aces to one double fault. In contrast, Zhu had a single ace and five double faults.

Having committed all five of her double faults between the first two sets, Zhu cleaned things up in the third to earn the victory.

Marino converted on just four of her 15 break point opportunities and won 67.2 per cent of first-serve points. Meanwhile, Zhu went 3-for-9 on break points and won 64.7 per cent of first-serve points.

With the win, Zhu took a 2-1 edge in career matchups against Marino.

Marino, alongside Georgia’s Natela Dzalamidze, fell 6-7 (3), 7-5, 10-4 to Egypt’s Mayar Sherif and Slovakia’s Tereza Mihalikova in women’s doubles opening-round action later Wednesday.