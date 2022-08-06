Canada’s Rebecca Marino’s run at the Citi Open came to a close Friday as she fell 6-1, 7-5 to Daria Saville in the quarterfinals.

Play had been suspended earlier in the day due to lightning and rain before the competitors were able to return to competition hours later.

Marino had two fewer double faults than Saville, but the Australian broke the Vancouver native five out of six times.

The 31-year-old Marino had won two qualifiers matches before making it into the round of 32.

She then defeated Venus Williams and Andrea Petkovic to book her ticket into the quarterfinals.

Marino will next compete at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Aug. 8.