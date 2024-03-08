Skip to main content
Indian wells, calif.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery:

Canadian Milos Raonic plays a backhand against Sumit Nagal of India in their first round match during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 7, 2024 in Indian Wells, Calif.Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Canada’s Milos Raonic pulled out a 6-3, 6-3 first-round win over India’s Sumit Nagal on Thursday at the BNP Paribas Open.

The Thornhill, Ont., native fired nine aces and won 76.5 per cent of his first-serve points.

Raonic, 33, also broke on three of his 12 opportunities in the one-hour 28-minute match.

The match was interrupted by a two-plus hour rain delay early in the second set.

The weather conditions also pushed Canadian Denis Shapovalov’s first-round match against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands to Friday.

Raonic was initially supposed to face 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, but the 37-year-old withdrew from the tournament Wednesday.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe