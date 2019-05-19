Canada’s Rebecca Marino beats Japan’s Yuki Naito to win ITF Kurume title

Open this photo in gallery Rebecca Marino of Canada hits a forehand in her match against Caroline Dolehide at Melbourne Park on Jan. 8, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport. Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Canada’s Rebecca Marino defeated Japanese qualifier Yuki Naito 6-4, 7-6 (0) on Sunday to win the ITF Kurume title on the World Tennis Tour.

The fourth seed from Vancouver needed one hour, 23 minutes to complete the victory. Marino dropped only one set in the US$60,000 tournament.

She will move into the top 150 of the WTA Tour world rankings on Monday, her highest position since starting her comeback last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Marino has spent most of the last two months playing lower-level ITF tournaments in Japan.

The 28-year-old dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision to Ukraine’s Daria Snigur last month in Kashiwa in her only other final appearance this season.

A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.