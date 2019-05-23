Canada’s Rebecca Marino drops second-round French Open qualifying match

Canada’s Rebecca Marino fell just short in a second-round qualifying match on Thursday.

The Vancouver native lost 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to No. 22 qualifying seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Rybakina now needs one more win to advance to the main women’s singles draw.

The 28-year-old Marino won three more points than Rybakina during the match, but converted on just three of 10 breakpoint opportunities. Rybakina, ranked 135th in the world, was 3-for-4 in the same category.

The 28-year-old Marino climbed to No. 147 in the world rankings after winning the ITF Kurume title in Japan last weekend..

A former top-40 player, Marino returned to full-time play last season after taking a five-year break from the sport.

The draw for the second Grand Slam of the season will be held later Thursday.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are in the women’s singles draw, while Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal are in the men’s singles draw.