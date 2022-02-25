Denis Shapovalov reacts after losing a point during the semi-final match against Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis on February 25, 2022.DAVID GRAY/Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semi-final that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes.

Vesely, who advanced to the semi-finals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday’s final.

Rublev defeated Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in the semi-finals, then wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after the match.

In the first matchup between the two players, Vesely often had the sixth-seeded Shapovalov on his heels. Vesely fired 19 aces and had nine break point chances and converted two, the most crucial being the break in Game 10 of the third set Shapovalov was serving for the victory.

Shapovalov had seven aces and four break point chances. He converted two of those, including a break to put him up 5-4 in the third that he subsequently gave right back.

Vesely forced Shapovalov into three errors in the final tiebreak.

Rublev wrote his message on the camera – a common practice after matches – as Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Friday in an invasion of a democratic country that has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop.

Rublev wasn’t asked about the message during his on-court interview immediately following the match.

Compatriot Daniil Medvedev spoke Thursday at the Mexico Open about waking up to news that his country had invaded Ukraine.

“Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy,” said Medvedev, who will become the No. 1 men’s player when rankings are announced next week.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world,” Medvedev continued. “We play in so many different countries. It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.”

With a report from The Canadian Press