Canada’s Sharon Fichman wins women’s doubles title with Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos at Italian Open

Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France and Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 in the Italian Open women’s doubles final on Sunday.
Down 4-5 in the second set, Olmos and Fichman saved two match points before breaking Mladenovic’s serve and taking the next two games to force a match tiebreak.
Fichman and Olmos, who started playing together this season, entered the field as alternates after Ash Barty and Jennifer Brady withdrew from the doubles draw.
They beat top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens in the second round and fourth-seeded Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in a weather-delayed semi-final earlier Sunday.
It was Fichman’s fourth career doubles title and the third career doubles crown for her partner.
Fichman, a 30-year-old right-hander from Toronto, started the week in the No. 50 position on the WTA Tour’s women’s doubles rankings list.