Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Leylah Fernandez reacts as she plays against Italy's Jasmine Paolini during the final singles tennis match between Italy and Canada on the last day of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2023 in La Cartuja stadium in Seville on Nov. 12, 2023.CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images

Canada has won the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., sealed the win in the best-of-three tie with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Jasmine Paolini.

Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Martina Trevisan 7-5, 6-3 earlier in the day.

It was Canada’s first appearance in the final of the women’s team tennis competition.

Italy was looking for its fifth title and first since 2013.

