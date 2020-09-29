Canada’s Vasek Pospisil drops first-round match to No. 7 seed at French Open

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Vasek Pospisil reacts as he plays against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles first round tennis match at the Suzanne Lenglen court on Day 3 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Sept. 29, 2020. MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil is out of the French Open after a first-round loss on Tuesday.

Pospisil, from Vancouver, lost 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 to No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Clay is not a preferred surface for Pospisil, who is 0-7 lifetime in singles play at the French Open.

Pospisil advanced to the round of 16 at the U.S. Open earlier this month.

No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., represents Canada’s last hope in the men’s draw after first-round losses by Pospisil, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Toronto’s Steven Diez.

Shapovalov was to face France’s Gilles Simon in a first-round match later Tuesday.

In the women’s draw, Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., have advanced to the second round.