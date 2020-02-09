 Skip to main content

Canada’s Vasek Pospisil loses to Gael Monfils in Open Sud de France final

MONTPELLIER, France
The Canadian Press
Comments

Canada's Vasek Pospisil returns the ball to France's Gael Montfils during their final match at the Open Sud de France ATP World Tour in Montpellier, southern France, on Feb. 9, 2020.

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost to top-seeded Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-3 in the final of the Open Sud de France on Sunday.

Pospisil had hoped to win his first ATP Tour trophy in his second final. The 29-year-old defeated second seed David Goffin of Belgium in three sets to reach the championship match.

“It was an incredible week,” said Pospisil. “I had great wins and I feel like I am definitely improving week-by-week. I will try to rest now, take a couple of days easy and get ready for the next event.”

Pospisil entered the match ranked 132nd on the ATP Tour, while Monfils is world No. 9. Monfils now holds a 6-0 head-to-head record over Pospisil, winning 12 consecutive sets.

It’s Monfils’s third win at the tournament, having previously won in 2010 and 2014.

A French player has won the Open Sud de France eight of the past 10 tournaments. Tomas Berdych (2012) of the Czech Republic and Germany’s Alexander Zverev (2017) both defeated French opponents in their finals appearances.

Monfils earned 250 ATP ranking points while Pospisil collects 150 points.

