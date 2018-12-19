 Skip to main content

Canadian Aleksandra Wozniak retires from tennis

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Canadian tennis player Aleksandra Wozniak is photographed during her Rogers Cup match against Shahar Peer at the Rexall Centre at York University in Toronto, Ont., on Aug. 9, 2011.

Kevin Van Paassen/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s Aleksandra Wozniak has retired from tennis.

The 31-year-old Montreal native announced her decision at a news conference in her hometown on Wednesday.

Wozniak reached a career-high No. 21 in the world in 2009, but has struggled with injuries the past few years.

During her breakthrough 2009 campaign, she won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as the Canadian female athlete of the year.

A year earlier, she became the first Quebec player in history to win a WTA title when she captured a championship in Stanford, Calif.

Wozniak holds Canadian records for most wins (40) and ties played in Fed Cup play.

“The past few years have been challenging with all of the injuries, but I always continued to fight because I was still passionate about my sport,” Wozniak said. “Today, I love tennis just as much, but due to my injuries, my body is no longer able to perform at 100 pre cent. It is time for me to turn the page. I took the time to think carefully before making this decision. I am now ready to live new experiences.”

