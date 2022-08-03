Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open on Wednesday.

The Montreal native defeated Alex Hernandez 6-3, 7-5.

Auger-Aliassime hit 15 aces to Hernandez’s zero, while breaking the Mexican on four out of seven opportunities.

It was the 21-year-old’s first match of the tournament having received a bye into the round of 16.

He will either face Steve Johnson or Thanasi Kokkinakis next on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime is the highest-ranked Canadian on the ATP circuit as the world No. 9 and is the second seed in the tournament behind world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.